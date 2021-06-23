Barbara Janelle Byman

September 23, 1950- June 12, 2021

Barbara Janelle Byman, 70, passed away unexpectedly at St. John Medical Center on June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Lawrence (Larry) Byman of Longview, Wash., two daughters, Angela Hänninen (Jouni) of Tikkakoski, Finland and Joanna Davis (Andrew) of Longview, Wash., five sons, Phillip (Cortney) of Castle Rock, Wash., Kenneth (Ann) of Silt, Colo., Kevin (Kelly) of Wasilla, Alaska, Travis (Sara) of Cokato, Minn., Joshua (Melanie) of Sebeka, Minn., 48 grandchildren, three sisters, Carole Groff, Marlene Lake, and Loraine Kumpula (Gordon).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws and two brother-in-laws.

Funeral Services will be at the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 am.

For the full obituary, please visit the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home website.