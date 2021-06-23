Menu
Barbara Janelle Byman
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Barbara Janelle Byman

September 23, 1950- June 12, 2021

Barbara Janelle Byman, 70, passed away unexpectedly at St. John Medical Center on June 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Lawrence (Larry) Byman of Longview, Wash., two daughters, Angela Hänninen (Jouni) of Tikkakoski, Finland and Joanna Davis (Andrew) of Longview, Wash., five sons, Phillip (Cortney) of Castle Rock, Wash., Kenneth (Ann) of Silt, Colo., Kevin (Kelly) of Wasilla, Alaska, Travis (Sara) of Cokato, Minn., Joshua (Melanie) of Sebeka, Minn., 48 grandchildren, three sisters, Carole Groff, Marlene Lake, and Loraine Kumpula (Gordon).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws and two brother-in-laws.

Funeral Services will be at the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 am.

For the full obituary, please visit the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home website.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church
WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was such a sweet woman who I enjoyed working with at Longview School District. Such a loss to us all. Larry I pray for comfort and peace to you and your family.
Marcia Ferrell
Work
September 15, 2021
Oh, Larry! I was out of town and we missed this news. Our hearts go out to you at this time. May you be comforted by the memories of your many happy years together, May God watch over you and guide you as you carry on. Please call us if we can help you in any way! Blessings, Gay and Barb
Barbara Clausen
June 27, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you and all your family during this most difficult time. Treasure the memories. Our sincere condolences.
Yvette & Doug Davis
Family
June 23, 2021
Larry, I am so sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. Know my prayers are with you and your family. Love, Brent
Brent Bishop
June 23, 2021
Larry and Family, I am so saddened to hear of Barb´s passing. I always enjoyed working with her in the schools. Some people make life enjoyable for those around them and she was one of those. May God bring you peace.
Phylis O´Farrell
June 23, 2021
My sympathy to the byman family.
Cheryl Rintamaki
Friend
June 21, 2021
