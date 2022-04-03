Barbara Rose Conrad

Feb. 24, 1936 - March 16, 2022

Barbara Rose Faultner Conrad passed away peacefully in her sleep of Pulmonary Fibrosis at her home in Tigard, Oregon.

Barbara was born in Onalaska, Washington to Harlan and Katherine Faultner on February 24, 1936. She married Clayton Conrad on November 5, 1989, and they spent 33 wonderful years together.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louise, her son George Leslie Fickett, and her grandson Nick Fickett.

Barbara is survived by her husband Clayton, sons Lewis Fickett of Longview, WA, Roger Fickett of Tigard, OR, Rickey Ficket of New Mexico, and Lance Cochran of Monmouth, OR. Also survived by grandchildren Fern, Jacob, Bailey, Oly, Jodi, Scott, Roger Jr., Jackie, Ryan, Allen and 10 great grandchildren.

No services have been planned at this time.