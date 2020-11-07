Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Fern Lahti

Barbara Fern Lahti

November 20, 1939 - October 29, 2020

Barbara was born in Yakima Wash., on November 20, 1939. She graduated from Evergreen Highschool in 1957 and attended Hollywood Beauty School. In 1958 Barbara married William Lahti. Barbara was a homemaker, model, and entrepreneur. She was the mother of two, daughter Denise Hemenway Mantei, son in law Gene Mantei and son, William Lahti III, daughter in law Lisa Lahti.

Barbara has four grandchildren, Brandon Hemenway, Ryan Hemenway, Teresa Mantei, and Matthew Mantei. She also has three great-grandchildren, Simon Hemenway, Walden Hemenway and Finneas Hemenway

Known for her kind heart and devotion to her family and friends, as well as her love for animals. She will be greatly missed.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.