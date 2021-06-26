Menu
Barbara Jean George
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willamette National Cemetery
11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.
Portland, OR

Barbara Jean George

August 31, 1939 - June 15, 2021

Barbara was born in Okla., the daughter of Randel and Thelma Allen. Her father was a Native American of the Choctaw tribe. Sadly, both of her parents died when Barbara was just eleven years old and she was taken into the home of relatives in the small mining town of Holden, Wash. She attended school there in a one-room schoolhouse until the mine closed and she moved with her adoptive family to Vancouver.

Barbara met Bob George while attending Clark College in Vancouver. Love blossomed and they were married on April 24, 1958. Together they raised five children. Barbara always enjoyed the family fun which included camping and fishing trips, vacations to Disneyland in a crowded Plymouth 9 passenger van, tent trailer to Yellowstone Park and South Dakota. Patient and generous with her love and goods, Bob (Honey) said he was blessed by the Lord every day of their married life.

The couple worked as partners in a variety of occupations including real estate and owners and managers of a camping and fishing resort in Silver Lake, Wash. After 10 years there, they retired to Kelso, Wash. Barbara volunteered, using her sewing skills, she taught girls and boys sewing each year at Cowlitz County Fair Days. She also added monthly visits to several local retirement homes, sewing and mending clothing for the ladies, free of charge. If the job called for more time, she brought that home with her and delivered the item another day.

Barbara had come to believe in Jesus and had her trust in him for her life and her destiny. Together she and Bob pursued a growing relationship with him until her death and she is now enjoying his presence face-to-face.

Barbara is survived by her husband Bob after 63 years of marriage, her children, Jill, Crystal, Robert Jr., Kenneth and Michael, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

There will be a service on June 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Willamette National Cemetery
OR
Willamette National Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob, so sorry for your loss. Barbara had a sweet personality. Wish we could have spent more time with you all In Christian Love Tom and Wilma Allen
Tom and Wilma Allen
August 14, 2021
Our sincere sympathy goes out to the George family. Barbara was a very kind and loving person. Both she and Bob spent much time with my parents Jim and Nell Dart and had made some very special memories over the years. My own daughter thought of them as grandparents as she spent many hours fishing and camping with my parents up at Silverlake. I'm sure Barbara met up with them in heaven and is reminiscing the old times.
Sherry Dart Guin
Friend
June 29, 2021
