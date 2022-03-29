Barbara Ann (White) Rueckert

December 10, 1929 - March 23, 2022

Barbara, 92, was born to Russell Sage White and Elva Opal Warner White December 10, 1929 in Farmington, NM, and passed away surrounded by family March 23, 2022 in Longview, WA.

She attended school in Shiprock, NM, and in 1941 her family moved to Inchelium, WA where the family lived at Barnaby Creek on the Colville Indian Reservation to be near her maternal grandparents. Barbara graduated high school in Inchelium. After school, she held jobs at Fonk's Dime Store, and dressed windows for JC Penney's in Colville, WA. She also worked for the WA State Dept. of Social & Health Services helping many families.

Barbara met her husband, Donald, while both were working in Colville. They were married in Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1952, and moved to Minnesota where Don's family lived. While in Minnesota, their five children were born. Don and Barbara returned to Washington State via Casper, WY for Don's work with the Forest Service. The family moved to Curlew, WA in 1966 until Don's death in 1984. Barbara then moved to Longview, WA to be closer to family.

Barbara liked to clam dig, camp, vegetable gardening, and playing dice at the kitchen table with her kids. She always enjoyed being with her family, dancing with her grandson, and was known for her apple pie.

Survivors include 5 children; Ava Hurse, Tom (Sharon), Diana (John) Lamb, David, and Mary (Doug) Campbell; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sadie Rueckert, brother-in-law, Roger (Ellen) Rueckert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents; sisters Dorothy Lee Learned and Jean Hunter, brothers-in-law Clem and Jerome Rueckert, sister-in-law Mary Ann Snow; grandchild Heather Lamb, great grandchild Brianna Koenig, and son-in-law Steve Hurse.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Health & Hospice.