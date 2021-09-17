Barbara Sweeney

Jun. 4, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2020

Barbara (Klawitter) Sweeney, 75, died February 24, 2020, at her home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 4, 1944 in Longview, WA to Chuck and Anita Klawitter. She grew up in South Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 1962. She attended LCC and graduated from Seattle University in 1966 with a BA in Chemistry. She obtained M.Sc. from Oregon State in 1968. She taught science and math for several years before changing to a career in business. She went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell in Portland in 1969 and retired from Quest (PNB) in 2001 after 32 years. She married Paul Sweeney in 1974.

She was a Master Gardner and loved working in her yard. She did extensive international travel.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Sweeney in 1995, and her parents, Chuck and Anita. She is survived by her sister, Adele (Klawitter) Kneipp of Conroe, TX; her brother, Dan Klawitter of Kelso; brother, Chuck Klawitter of Kelso; her nephew, Russell Kneipp; and niece, Carla Kneipp. The sunshine in her life was her grandnephew, Freddy Kneipp, and grandnieces, Corinne and Eliza Kneipp.

A funeral mass for family and close friends will be held in October 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kelso.