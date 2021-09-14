Menu
Barry John Magnuson
Barry Magnuson

Apr. 1, 1948 - July 29, 2021

Barry John Magnuson passed away on July 29, 2021 at home in Kelso, WA. He was born on April 1st, 1948 to Leonard Godfrey Magnuson and Betty Jean Magnuson, both preceding him in death. Barry is survived by two brothers, Bruce (Cleone) Magnuson of Green Valley, Arizona and Brian (Maria) Magnuson of Longview. He also had a sister, Babette Mattia, who preceded him in death in 2010. Barry is also survived by his two daughters, Shelley Magnuson of Kelso and Sherry Magnuson-Reilly of Kelso. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Maullie (Ryan) Williams, Kamron (Kelsea) Cosgrove, Noah (Jazmin) Reilly, John Reilly and Alex Reilly. He has 7 great-grandchildren, Navin, Neah, Nala, Karson, Aticus, Izannah and Owen. He also has 2 grandchildren from a previous marriage, Mackenzie and Kayden.

Barry grew up in the Cowlitz Garden neighborhood and graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. He attended college in Portland, OR and started his first cabinet shop behind his parents' home. As a young adult he refereed many college basketball games and loved going to coin shows. While his children were young, he was a faithful member of Kelso First Assembly of God and then later became an active member at New Horizons in Kelso. He loved doing wood work and was known for his beautiful cabinetry all over the country. He opened Custom Built Furniture in Kelso and then moved to a larger facility in Longview which he named American Cabinet Concepts (ACC). Barry was always a Chevy man. He loved to restore 1950's Chevy's and take them to local car shows. He was a member of Solid Rock Cruisers and loved sharing his cars with all those around him. He restored several cars over the years and put the same attention to detail that he did into his cabinets.

Barry leaves behind many friends and family but those who knew him know he is where he wants to be. He lived his life serving God and was never ashamed to talk about his faith or his church. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Horizons Church, 405 North 19th Avenue in Kelso, on Friday, October 1st at 6:00 pm.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
New Horizons Church
405 North 19th Avenue, Kelso, WA
We are so saddened to hear of Barry´s passing. We used his carpentry talents several times throughout the years in different homes. He was always a joy to work with. We know he is with the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Jim and Lori Conrod
Other
September 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of Barrys´ passing. We had the pleasure of having Barry do the cabinets in one of the houses we built. Such a talented , kind man.. He was so proud of his 60´s room
Gwynn Krey
Friend
September 17, 2021
