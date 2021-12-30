Menu
Bernice May "Bunny" Brenaman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Bernice May Brenaman

Oct. 02, 1949 - Dec. 15, 2021

Bernice "Bunny" was a loving, wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2021 at age 72.

Bunny was born to Maurice and Jewell McDaniel on October 2, 1949 and was the eldest of 3 children. After graduating from Molalla High School, she worked as a dental assistant and later as a clerk in the Cowlitz County Assessor's office.

Bunny liked spending time at Washington and Oregon beaches, combing for shells. She loved spending time in front of her sewing machine, always having projects in the works with more lined up to do. She enjoyed baking cookies during the holidays and delivering them to friends and family, to include her former work office, her dentist's office and even the car dealership. She enjoyed hand work, sewing quilts for family members, and making swags and wreaths during the holidays for both her family members and family gravesites. Bunny treasured spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her husband, Butch Brenaman; her parents, Maurice and Jewell McDaniel; a sister, Cindy (Dale) Glivinski; a brother, Dennis McDaniel; a son, Garry (Traci) Lienhard; her grandchildren, William and Emma Lienhard and a close extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 30, 2021.
Butch I am so sorry to hear about your wife´s death. You will be in my prayers and in my thoughts. Love to you and your family. God bless you! Suzanne
Suzanne Bierlein
January 1, 2022
