Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jane Birtchet
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR16
Green Cove Springs, FL

Betty Jane (Boyd) Birtchet

May 24, 1925 - June 25, 2021

Mrs. Betty Jane (Boyd) Birtchet, 96, of Fleming Island, passed away Friday June 25, 2021. Mrs. Birtchet was born May 24, 1925 in Kelso, Washington to parents Cloise Charles and Marian (Brawley) Boyd. An outspoken and intelligent lady, Betty graduated high school at the age of 14 and college at the age of 16. She was In Service Director for St. John's Hospital in Longview, Washington for 38 years.

Betty enjoyed traveling, backpacking and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Earl Birtchet, daughter, Marian Wills, and brothers, Bud Boyd and Bill Boyd. Survivors are her son Alan Birtchet and his wife Lisa of Green Cove Springs, six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. There will be no services held. Arrangements under the care of Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1811 Idlewild Avenue, SR 16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. 904-284-9696. www.helmgallagherfh.com


Published by The Daily News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Helm-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Alan, I'm so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. Best to you and family. Let your memories see you through and heal your hearts. Becky Pederson O'Donnell
Becky Pederson O'Donnell.
July 4, 2021
Dear Alan & Lisa, i am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I only met her once, many years ago, but I know she meant the world to you. You are in my thoughts & prayers. God bless...
Toni Weber
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results