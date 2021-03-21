Betty Jo Tompkins-Petty

November 9, 1936 - March 6, 2021

Betty Jo Tompkins-Petty was born November 9, 1936 to Fred and Iva (Capps) Askay. She was raised in Longview, graduated from RA Long in 1955, attended LCC and Portland Community College and became a florist.

In December 1956 she married Myron Linder of Longview and had daughters Susan and Karen. Betty operated her own flower shop for several years, then worked for Longview Fibre Co and Weyerhaeuser. After moving to Winlock they owned and operated Hillcrest Store and later divorced.

Betty married Richard Tompkins in August 1970 and moved with her daughters to his Winlock farm, joining his children Richard Jr, Rodney and Susan Annette. Richard then adopted Betty's daughters. She worked for International Paper in their print shop from 1971 to 1982 and when operations moved from Longview, Betty changed career paths and joined the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy office where she remained until 1997. She then returned to her first love of floral design and worked for Uptown Floral in Centralia until her retirement in 2000. Richard and Betty built a craft work shop and started a home based business-for-fun "Wood n Stuff" and for nearly a decade Betty held annual craft bazaars. They were married for 32 years and lived on their Winlock farm until Richard's death from cancer in February 2002.

Betty met and became friends with Grady Petty of Toledo who also lost his spouse to cancer. They married in October of 2003 and Betty moved to Grady's home in Toledo after selling the Winlock farm. They enjoyed landscaping, daily walks through Toledo and spent countless hours with volunteer projects and helping friends in need. They were devoted to their church and related activities.

In January 2020 Betty, who had been diagnosed with dementia, suffered a small stroke and was moved to a Longview care facility for continued therapy. Unfortunately she was never able to return home and lived at Rosehill Adult Family Home until her death on March 6, 2021 where she passed peacefully with family at her side.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Glen and Paul Doney, sister Beverly Olsen, husband Richard Tompkins Sr, son Rick Tompkins, daughter-in-law Brenda Tompkins, son-in-law Fred Leseman, granddaughter Charissa Tressler, great grandson James Camarena and special family friend James Hewey.

She is survived by husband Grady Petty; sister Barbara Sudar; son Rod Tompkins, daughter Sue Schneider and husband Jared, daughter Susan Tompkins and daughter Karen Leseman; 13 grandchildren: Shawn Willis, Sarah Jackson, Rebecca Schneider, Jesse Fish, Jennifer McClain, Tracie Tompkins, Scott Tompkins, Chris Leseman, Dan Leseman, Amber Koon, Anita Camarena, Rosa Camarena and Rocio Camarena; 24 great grand children; special friend Roberta Hewey; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. Cremation and burial has taken place at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial and luncheon for Betty on April 3, 2021 at 12pm at Cowlitz Prairie Grange in Toledo.