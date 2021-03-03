Menu
Beverly Ruth Little
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Beverly Ruth (Crow) Little

November 19, 1945 - February 15, 2021

Beverly Little passed away of natural causes at her Longview, Wash., home on February 15, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on November 19, 1945 in Yakima, Wash., to Troy and Kathleen (Green) Crow, and grew up among their Naches Heights apple orchards. She graduated with the class of 1963 from Highland High School where she thrived in friendships and activities, serving as school newspaper editor, Girls State Representative, FHA president, choir president and pianist, and drill team captain.

Beverly graduated from Yakima Business College in 1964, and the same year married Gary R. Little of Castle Rock, Wash. Part of their early years were spent in Yakima owning and operating their own orchard before moving back to and settling in Castle Rock with their two children. Bev was bookkeeper for Gary's timber contracting business, and in the mid-80's they opened Van Duyn's Chocolates on Commerce Avenue in Longview. They later divorced but remained close friends until Gary's death in 1997. Beverly's other employment included Burlington Northern railroad, law offices, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, before working 21 years for Cowlitz County Superior Court. Upon retiring in 2010, she courageously campaigned for and was elected to the position of Cowlitz County Clerk, serving in that role until the end of 2014.

Beverly's devotion to her Savior Jesus Christ was an ongoing testimony to others, exemplified by a life of contentment, joy, and peace. She was always active in church until limited by health, and was especially close to her Kelso First Baptist Church family where she served as pianist and deaconess, helping with the youth and other ministries. She was a proud patriot, volunteering at annual events and fundraisers, and serving as president of Cowlitz County Republican Women.

In younger adulthood she enjoyed snow skiing and church league softball. She was an instigator of fun! She had a ball with her Bunko and Pinochle groups, and more recently could be found playing Chicken, Bean Bag Baseball, or Hand & Foot with her good friends at Canterbury Retirement Park. Bev was the life of family gatherings and treasured her children and grandkids more than anything. She was a very generous person and if you knew her long, she likely helped you out in some way.

She is survived by her son Tony (Colleene) Little and daughter Wendy (Rick) Liasjo; grandchildren Travis (Bre) Liasjo, Trent (Alexis) Liasjo, Autumn Little and Summer Little; a great grandson Carson Liasjo; sister Rosetta Sexton; plus nephews, nieces & their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Alice Crow. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 6 at 1pm with limited seating, at Castle Rock Christian Church, 542 Huntington Ave.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Castle Rock Christian Church
542 Huntington Ave, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beverly was one of my closest friends in High School. She shared God's love and encouragement. We stayed in touch for several years. But we both became involved in other things and drited apart. We did touch base once in a while but it had been several years since the last time. I am so thankful you shared the info in today's Yakima Herald Republic. You know she was welcomed home with the words, "well done good and faithful servant."
Ruth Bernath Svinth (Tieton WA)
May 3, 2021
Tony and Wendy- I´m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was like a second mom to me when we were growing up. Her love, acceptance, patience and gentle guidance made a huge impact in my life and I am grateful I knew her. Love you both.
Kimberly (Bryant) Saunders
March 18, 2021
Love reading these comments about Mom Thanks to each of you.
Wendy Liasjo
March 11, 2021
Rest in Peace Bev. You will be missed. Your cheery smile and positive attitude always made a difference where ever your went, and you are deeply appreciated.
Sherry Bean
Friend
March 9, 2021
Bev was such a generous and gifted lady. She befriended me under very difficult circumstances. She was always welcomeing and gracious to me and my family. She shared her family with me and I will always be grateful for them all!!
Mardell Little
March 8, 2021
Beverly and I go back to before High School. She was my wife Marilyn's closest friend. She was lovely and loved by many. An inspiration and grand representative of Heaven. We pray for those temporarily left behind and cheer her arrival in Forever.
Dale Freeman
March 7, 2021
I offer heartfelt sympathies to Beverly's family. I had the pleasure of getting to know Bev when she was in the clerk's office. She was always so kind to me. She would help me when I asked, and she was a wealth of information. I enjoyed her and she will be fondly remembered and missed.
Noelle McLean
March 5, 2021
Bev was a good friend. I'll always remember her playing piano and in choir and singing groups when we were young near Yakima. She was faithful to the Lord and used the many talents He gave her so well. We send our love and sympathy to you and all the family and pray you feel God's comfort.
Dick & Edie Hugoniot
March 4, 2021
Bev was a wonderful member of our club for many years. She will be greatly missed.
Cowlitz County Rep. Women's Club
March 4, 2021
Wendy and Tony and family our hearts are with you at this time. Your mom always made me feel welcome and for that I´m grateful.
Cheryl Andersons
March 3, 2021
I´m missing your Mom already....For 40 years she was always just a phone call away if I ever needed anything....now that´s loyalty.... Bev´s loyalty to God, Family and friends was supernatural....Her unconditional love of God sent her on a mission of helping others....expecting nothing in return! What an inspirational person she was to me.....She was definitely the life of the party and so much fun....I had just talked with her.... I know she is feeling much better now in the arms of her true Father....
Jill Davidson
March 3, 2021
She will be missed! But never forgotten! Hugs to Tony and Wendy from Sean and I!
Kristine Willey
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the family. Bruce H. (CCSO retired)
Bruce H
March 3, 2021
I admired your mom greatly
Beth Leeper
March 3, 2021
