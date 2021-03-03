Beverly Ruth (Crow) Little

November 19, 1945 - February 15, 2021

Beverly Little passed away of natural causes at her Longview, Wash., home on February 15, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on November 19, 1945 in Yakima, Wash., to Troy and Kathleen (Green) Crow, and grew up among their Naches Heights apple orchards. She graduated with the class of 1963 from Highland High School where she thrived in friendships and activities, serving as school newspaper editor, Girls State Representative, FHA president, choir president and pianist, and drill team captain.

Beverly graduated from Yakima Business College in 1964, and the same year married Gary R. Little of Castle Rock, Wash. Part of their early years were spent in Yakima owning and operating their own orchard before moving back to and settling in Castle Rock with their two children. Bev was bookkeeper for Gary's timber contracting business, and in the mid-80's they opened Van Duyn's Chocolates on Commerce Avenue in Longview. They later divorced but remained close friends until Gary's death in 1997. Beverly's other employment included Burlington Northern railroad, law offices, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, before working 21 years for Cowlitz County Superior Court. Upon retiring in 2010, she courageously campaigned for and was elected to the position of Cowlitz County Clerk, serving in that role until the end of 2014.

Beverly's devotion to her Savior Jesus Christ was an ongoing testimony to others, exemplified by a life of contentment, joy, and peace. She was always active in church until limited by health, and was especially close to her Kelso First Baptist Church family where she served as pianist and deaconess, helping with the youth and other ministries. She was a proud patriot, volunteering at annual events and fundraisers, and serving as president of Cowlitz County Republican Women.

In younger adulthood she enjoyed snow skiing and church league softball. She was an instigator of fun! She had a ball with her Bunko and Pinochle groups, and more recently could be found playing Chicken, Bean Bag Baseball, or Hand & Foot with her good friends at Canterbury Retirement Park. Bev was the life of family gatherings and treasured her children and grandkids more than anything. She was a very generous person and if you knew her long, she likely helped you out in some way.

She is survived by her son Tony (Colleene) Little and daughter Wendy (Rick) Liasjo; grandchildren Travis (Bre) Liasjo, Trent (Alexis) Liasjo, Autumn Little and Summer Little; a great grandson Carson Liasjo; sister Rosetta Sexton; plus nephews, nieces & their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Alice Crow. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 6 at 1pm with limited seating, at Castle Rock Christian Church, 542 Huntington Ave.