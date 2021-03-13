Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brad Lance Godwin
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Brad Lance Godwin

May 14, 1957 - March 3, 2021

Bradley Lance Godwin, 63, of Castle Rock passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 3, 2021, at St Johns Medical Center after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Brad was born on May 14, 1957 to William and Jessie (Killian) Godwin in Eureka, Calif. The family relocated to Castle Rock, Wash., in January of 1969. Brad attended Castle Rock Schools.

After high school, Brad got a job at Reynolds Metals. Before retiring, he worked his way up to Lead Cast House Supervisor. In 1980, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Sinkler and they wed on January 16, 1982.

Brad's family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his wife and sons Jamie, Barron, Devin and Bill. His grandchildren; Courtney, Aislinn, Mason, Bryanna and Annie were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in their lives, never missing an opportunity to be with them.

Brad loved camping with his family and friends; hunting and fishing trips in Alaska; fishing in the Cowlitz River and Riffe Lake; visiting family in Oregon and California; taking trips with his wife; spending time outdoors with friends; making fishing lures and spending time in his garden. During his youth, he had a passion for motorcycles, which evolved into boats as he got older.

Anyone who knew Brad knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.

Brad was preceded in death by his sons Jamie and Barron. He is survived by his wife Cindy, his sons Devin (Jamie) and Bill Howsmon, grandchildren Courtney, Aislinn, Mason, Bryanna, Annie, parents William and Jessie, brother David Ledford (Nadine), sister Cindy K Godwin and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock on March 22 at 1pm. A celebration of life will be announced once COVID restrictions have been lifted. We will provide more information online and in the paper with the details.

Brad's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the St Johns ICU who took wonderful care of Brad during his final weeks. He was impressed with his level of care and made deep connections with his nurses in a time that he couldn't always have his family by his side. Thank you.

Brad will be deeply missed by many, but we know he will be forever fishing.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery
Castle Rock, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Brads passing, working with and for Brad was a pleasure, to the family , I share your sorrow and loss, but I know Brad was surrounded by love from his family and His God. So rest my brother see you soon.
Terry Wishard
March 16, 2021
I worked with Brad for many years, I pray for the family that I know will miss him very much, May our Lord Jesus be with you at this time.
Roger Goins
March 15, 2021
I knew Brad from Reynolds, worked with him for many years. Brad was a great co-worker and friend, am saddened to hear of his passing and my thoughts and Prayers go to the family.
Donald Simmons
March 15, 2021
It was an honor to have Brad as a BROTHER-IN-LAW. He was a good husband to my sister Cindy spoiled her every chance he could. A really good Dad to all his Kids and a loving Papa to all his Grand Kids loved them all. You will be miss deeply Brad
Claudine
March 14, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to all of the family.
Janice VanRiper
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results