Brad Lance Godwin

May 14, 1957 - March 3, 2021

Bradley Lance Godwin, 63, of Castle Rock passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 3, 2021, at St Johns Medical Center after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Brad was born on May 14, 1957 to William and Jessie (Killian) Godwin in Eureka, Calif. The family relocated to Castle Rock, Wash., in January of 1969. Brad attended Castle Rock Schools.

After high school, Brad got a job at Reynolds Metals. Before retiring, he worked his way up to Lead Cast House Supervisor. In 1980, he met the love of his life, Cynthia Sinkler and they wed on January 16, 1982.

Brad's family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his wife and sons Jamie, Barron, Devin and Bill. His grandchildren; Courtney, Aislinn, Mason, Bryanna and Annie were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in their lives, never missing an opportunity to be with them.

Brad loved camping with his family and friends; hunting and fishing trips in Alaska; fishing in the Cowlitz River and Riffe Lake; visiting family in Oregon and California; taking trips with his wife; spending time outdoors with friends; making fishing lures and spending time in his garden. During his youth, he had a passion for motorcycles, which evolved into boats as he got older.

Anyone who knew Brad knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.

Brad was preceded in death by his sons Jamie and Barron. He is survived by his wife Cindy, his sons Devin (Jamie) and Bill Howsmon, grandchildren Courtney, Aislinn, Mason, Bryanna, Annie, parents William and Jessie, brother David Ledford (Nadine), sister Cindy K Godwin and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock on March 22 at 1pm. A celebration of life will be announced once COVID restrictions have been lifted. We will provide more information online and in the paper with the details.

Brad's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the St Johns ICU who took wonderful care of Brad during his final weeks. He was impressed with his level of care and made deep connections with his nurses in a time that he couldn't always have his family by his side. Thank you.

Brad will be deeply missed by many, but we know he will be forever fishing.