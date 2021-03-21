Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Buffe Antilla
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Buffe Antilla

1917 - March 9, 2021

Lifelong Longview resident and educator Buffe Antilla, 103,

passed away peacefully March 9, 2021.

Buffe was laid to rest during a private family inurnment at Longview Memorial Park. A memorial service at the Longview First Christian Church, of which she was a longtime member, will be announced post-pandemic.

To view Buffe's full obituary, share memories and leave condolences for the family, please visit the Steele Chapel website at the following link https://gb774.app.goo.gl/joWmx


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I just learned of Buffe´s passing a couple days ago and it´s devastating. Knowing Buffe was a blessing and having her in my life was the best kind of luck. She was a genuine kind of love and the woman we all aspire to be, but know that´s impossible She was inspiring. Thoughtful and caring. Fun to giggle with. She always ended a conversation saying, "I love you, darling." And each time I called, she´d exclaim, "Oh, Kelly! My dear, sweet Kelly! Now tell me darling, how are you and how are your dogs?" She sparkled and radiated, always. She was a kindred spirit.
Kelly Windisch
April 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Buffe's passing. She was very dear to me. I will miss her greatly. My prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie S Earnest
April 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results