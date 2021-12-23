Menu
Carmelle Sue Lambert
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Carmelle Sue Lambert

Sept. 19, 1948 - Nov. 28, 2021

Carmelle Sue Lambert, formerly of Kelso and Castle Rock, Washington, passed unexpectedly in her home in St. Marie, Montana on November 28, 2021, at the age of 73.

Carmelle was born on September 19, 1948, in Kelso, Washington to Frank and Isabelle Ray. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. She was exceptionally talented and worked for many years as a floral designer and cake decorator. After her children had graduated school, she followed her passion and moved to Mission, South Dakota where she worked for the school district and volunteered as a church missionary. She was an active and dedicated member of the Christian Church throughout her life. Carmelle had an infectious laugh and a generous spirit. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Carmelle is survived by her three children, Frank Smith and his wife Michelle of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Jana Gann and her husband Jeff Gann of Castle Rock, Michelle Musso and her husband John of Moses Lake as well as four grandchildren: Timber Gann, Dalton Gann, Spencer Musso, and Blake Musso. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Vicky Darr, and her husbands, Jan Smith of Castle Rock and Frank Lambert of St. Marie.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Frank and Family... I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother. You will be in my thoughts.
Tom Brookreson
Friend
December 30, 2021
