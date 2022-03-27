Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Barnes

Carol Renee (Disque) Barnes

Oct. 15, 1940 - Feb. 1, 2022

Carol was born in the Kelso Hospital, the eldest child of Katherine (Luff) Disque and Clyde Disque. She was raised in Kelso Washington, graduating in 1959 from Kelso High School.

Carol married Duane Barnes in 1959 after her graduation.

Carol worked at Tollycraft and also several years in retail.

Carol was a member of Yankettes, Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club and First Methodist Church in Kelso. She volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store and loved to visit with people.

Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane Barnes, of Deming New Mexico, son Duane Jr. (Connie), one grandson and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Sanders, Steve (Peggy) Disque, and Vickie (Dennis) Williams.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and the ashes will be interred at Longview Memorial Park in Longview Washington.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.