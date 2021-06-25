Carol Jean Foster

April 1, 1929 - June 15, 2021

Carol Jean Foster passed away peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Castle Rock, Wash., to G.F. Rose and Matilda (Lust) Rose. Carol grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1947. Following graduation she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. While attending college Carol met Charles Foster and they were married in Castle Rock, Wash., on August 29, 1953 and made their home in Castle Rock, Wash.

Carol was a homemaker, mother and secretary for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock for 20 years. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and great grand-mother and was loved by all who met her.

Carol and Chuck welcomed three boy's; Vernon, David and Steven. Carol loved the beach and watching her children and grand-children's activities. Carol's home was always filled with love, laughter, jokes and a good card game! She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team.

Carol is survived by her son's Vernon (Ann), David (Denise), Steven (Jeanette) nine grand-children and 14 great-grandchildren. Sister Joanne Rose and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, parents G.F. and Matilda Rose, and brothers Malvern (Norma) and Richard (Dee).

A Celebration of Life is planned for 2 pm, July 1, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, WA. Private burial has taken place. Donations can be made in Carol's memory to St. Paul Lutheran

Church, Castle Rock, or Community Home Health & Hospice.