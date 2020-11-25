Carol M. Graham

November 20, 1945 - November 17, 2020

Longtime Longview resident Carol M. Graham passed peacefully at her home on November 17, 2020 with her family by her side.

Carol was born November 20, 1945 in Bremerton, Wash., to Mack and June Hammonds. Shortly after, they moved to Aberdeen Washington.

In 1969, she married the love of her life, Bob Graham. Together they made the most crazy, beautiful life filled with adventures of all kinds. Their biggest adventure was raising their two children, Michelle and Charley.

Family meant everything to Carol. She made every holiday, birthday, life event, no matter how big or small, special. She was an avid reader, baker and savvy shopper extraordinaire. Being a hobbyist at heart, she created stained glass mosaics and lamps, dabbled in calligraphy, participated in ceramics classes and quilted. She loved to travel locally as well as afar. Her most favorite destination was any beach where she could run her feet through the sand, comb the beach for shells and watch the waves. She belonged to the Flamingo Girls, a group of ladies that traveled annually to Mexico. Every day was filled with making new memories while reminiscing about the past.

She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She will be forever in our hearts.We love you mom.

A Celebration of Life open house will be Saturday, November 28 at 620 Ragland Rd. Due to Covid, we will be asking extended family to come from 1-3 pm and family friends from 4-6 pm.