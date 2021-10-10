Carolyn Anne Cade (Dodd)

April 6, 1947 - Oct. 6, 2021

Carolyn Anne Cade (Dodd) succumbed to cancer at 74 years young on October 6, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas after a nearly two year valiant fight.

Carolyn was the kindest, sweetest, most amazing, loving, giving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend who loved family above all else.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Owen Cade; sons: Douglas Keith (Alicia) Cade and Dennis Kirk (Melody) Cade, Dakota David (Jessica) Cade; and daughter, Mardi Lea Cade; grandsons, Douglas Cade Jr. and Jimmy Lee Cade; granddaughters, Brylee and Allia Cade and Elivia Graves; sisters, Lynne Marie (Rick) Punnett of Tecumseh, Michigan and Denise Dodd of Pflugerville, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Audrey (Crook) Dodd; her mother and father-in-law, Richard and Audrey (Wells) Cade; grandson, Caleb Austin Cade; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

She was born in Eureka, California April 6, 1947 and lived her entire life in the Pacific Northwest until 2016 when she moved with her family to Austin, Texas. She graduated from Arcata High School in 1965 and attended Humboldt State University and Lower Columbia Community College where she studied Language Arts.

While living in Washington, among other volunteer and paid positions where she contributed greatly, she loved youth baseball and for years was the former Commissioner of local area Babe Ruth. She worked for the Cowlitz County Department of Corrections for 23 years before retiring where her love of languages and compassion for others led her to study Spanish in order to better help people in the jail.

Carolyn loved to travel and took many trips that were filled with abundant adventure and laughs. From a young age, her love of music and theatre allowed her to share her beautiful voice and talent and created many wonderful memories for her. Carolyn was also a fierce genealogist, which was one of the greatest joys of her life. She cherished her family's southern roots visiting family in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas often throughout her life and poured her passion into researching family history to learn where her extended family came from.

Besides reuniting with her mama and daddy and being embraced by Jesus, in heaven she most looks forward to meeting "that damn Mathias Beasley" who succeeded in eluding her genealogical quest despite countless hours and road trips trying to find out where he came from. She will also be very happy to find out what and where the Oak Island treasure is buried before the rest of us.

The family will honor Carolyn's request for cremation and no funeral service, although they will gather to celebrate her life at a future date. She will one day be interred with her husband Leonard at the Texas Veteran's Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Carolyn with a memorial contribution may donate to their local hospice or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Ramsey's Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX.