Carolyn Lee Hollis

December 15, 1938 - March 9, 2021

Carolyn Lee Hollis passed away on March 9, 2021, at the age of 82, in Longview, Wash., from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

Carolyn was born on December 15, 1938, in Winnemucca, Nev., to George and Wilma Gale. At the age of 5, she moved with her family to Healy, Alaska. They eventually moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where she graduated from high school in 1956. After graduation she married her childhood sweetheart, Grant Morgan Hollis, in Fairbanks on June 30, 1956 and attended the University of Alaska. The couple spent time living in Nenana, Alaska; Lyle, Wash.; and Eugene, Ore.; before building their dream home in Centralia, Wash., where they raised their six children and endless critters on a small farm.

Carolyn worked for 8 years as a special education paraeducator for both the Chehalis and Centralia School Districts and was active in many groups over the years including Modern Woodmen of America, Adna Do-Si-Do Square Dance Club, Chehalis Valley Amateur Radio Club, Lewis County Master Gardeners, Mt. St. Helens Quilt Club, and the Merry Makers Accordion Band, as well as being a leader of the Tapadero Riders 4-H club.

Carolyn loved animals of all kinds, gardening, traveling, music, quilting, sewing, square dancing, swimming, ham radio operating, goat milking, sheep shearing, wool spinning and weaving. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed entertaining them with stories of growing up in Alaska and sharing her many hobbies with them.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Hollis; her parents, George and Wilma (Neeley) Gale; and a brother William Gale. She is survived by her brother George Gale of Houston, Texas and a sister, Bev Motsic, of Altoona, Pa., Carolyn's memory will carry on in her children; Lee Hollis of Centralia, Wash.; Jan (Gordon) Hentze of Junction City, Ore.; Eric (Leona) Hollis of Fall City, Washington; Glen (Michelle) Hollis of Longview, Wash.; Jeanine Kiefel of Centralia, Wash.; and Aleta (James) Beegle of Winlock, Wash.; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Moss Forest Sanctuary for Animals where her beloved cat Paco now lives.