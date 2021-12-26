Menu
Ceasar Borroz
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Ceaser J. Borroz

June 29, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021

Ceaser J Borroz, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by family. He was born on June 29, 1929 in Elkville, IL to Morris and Semere (Favre) Borroz. He married Viola L (Agee) Borroz on July 9, 1954. They had 9 children Judy Atchley, Norma Donaldson, Kathy Smith, Diane Ballinger, Shirley Moore, Tina Phippen, Andy Borroz, Mickey Borroz, and Zackary Atchley. Numerous Grand-children, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 3 brothers and sister,his loving wife, and 1 child Duane Borroz. He worked as a mechanic, logger, farmer and millwright at several mills. He loved family gatherings, listening to his country music, bowling, playing horse shoes, but most of all his favorite place was in the hayfield on his 1947 Farmall Tractor, and working on his equipment, which he did clear into his late 80's. He never new a stranger and would help anyone. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on December 31, 2021 at Longview Memorial Park 5050 Mt. Solo Rd in Longview Wa., at 10:00am.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Service
10:00a.m.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wendy Denison-Dixon
Other
February 20, 2022
I remember Ceasar as being a kind, gentle man that dearly loved his family. RIP
Gerry Portner
December 29, 2021
