Charity Mae Clark

October 1, 2021 - February 26, 2021

Charity Mae Clark died peacefully in Bellingham on February 26, 2021. She was 99. Charity was born in St. Helens, Ore., she lived most of her life in Longview, Wash., before graduating from R.A. Long High School more than 80 years ago. Before moving to Bellingham to be closer to her children after the death of her husband, she lived for 25 years in Arizona.

She loved arts and crafts and was an avid knitter and crocheter, later doing Swedish weaving. She took art lessons for years and painted in both oils and pastels, winning awards for her work. She liked salmon fishing and digging for clams and was known for her fried clam dinners and the wonderful pies she baked.

With her husband Hugh, she traveled the world, visiting five continents on their favorite cruise ship.

Charity is pre-decreased by her parents, Harry and Lily Urie, her husband Hugh Clark and their son, Doug Clark.

Charity is survived by her daughter Patty and her husband Bruce, three grandchildren and a great-grandson, and her brother Skip Urie and his wife Colleeen.