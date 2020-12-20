Charlene Shelby (Dotson) Beeson

August 11, 1926 - November 29, 2020

Charlene, 94 years old, passed this world on November 29, 2020 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview Wash. She was the last of the seven children of Coy & Janie Bell (Watkins) Dotson of Berryville, Ark.

She married Maynard V. Beeson on February 1, 1946. They moved to Longview Wash., in 1951 where they raised their family on Coal Creek Rd.

She is survived by three of four of her children. Marvin L. Beeson of Longview, Charles R. (Karen) Beeson of Clatskanie Ore., Lori S. (Artie) Champ of Longview Wash., nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great - great granddaughter.

Charlene was preceded in death by Maynard and Terry Blaine Beeson, brothers Llyod and Elbert Dotson, sisters Helen Farmer, Blanche Smith, Betty Purcell and Marge Darrah.

A graveside service will be held at Longview Memorial Park. Due to COVID –19, the date has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave, Longview WA 98632 or www.chhh.org