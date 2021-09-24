Charles "Chuck" L. Klawitter

Nov. 27, 1945 - Aug. 12, 2021

Charles (Chuck) L. Klawitter, 74, died of cancer on August 12, 2021, in a Vancouver hospital. He was born Nov 27, 1945, in Longview, WA to Chuck and Anita Klawitter. He grew up in South Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 1964. He attended LCC and graduated from the University of Washington in 1968 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.

After graduation, he went to work for Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. Dow transferred him to Plaquemine, Louisiana, where he worked until he retired in 2004 after 36 years.

After retiring, Chuck returned to Kelso and became active in the Kelso Lions Club where his main area of interest was fund raising. He managed food concessions at Kelso High School football games. He organized the recycling newspapers program which the Lions Club sold to Norpac; the money was used to help local Lions Club charities. He headed the LIONS BICYCLES FOR KIDS program which repaired bikes and gave them out at local schools to under privileged children. He kept himself busy remodeling pre-World War II homes in South Kelso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck & Anita Klawitter and his sister, Barbara (Klawitter) Sweeney. He is survived by his brother, Dan Klawitter of Kelso; his sister, Adele (Klawitter) Kneipp of Conroe, TX; his nephew, Russell Kneipp; niece, Carla Kneipp; and grand nephew, Freddy Kneipp; and grand nieces, Corinne and Eliza Kneipp.

A funeral mass for family and close friends will be held in October 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kelso.