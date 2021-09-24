Menu
Charles L. "Chuck" Klawitter
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Charles "Chuck" L. Klawitter

Nov. 27, 1945 - Aug. 12, 2021

Charles (Chuck) L. Klawitter, 74, died of cancer on August 12, 2021, in a Vancouver hospital. He was born Nov 27, 1945, in Longview, WA to Chuck and Anita Klawitter. He grew up in South Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 1964. He attended LCC and graduated from the University of Washington in 1968 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.

After graduation, he went to work for Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan. Dow transferred him to Plaquemine, Louisiana, where he worked until he retired in 2004 after 36 years.

After retiring, Chuck returned to Kelso and became active in the Kelso Lions Club where his main area of interest was fund raising. He managed food concessions at Kelso High School football games. He organized the recycling newspapers program which the Lions Club sold to Norpac; the money was used to help local Lions Club charities. He headed the LIONS BICYCLES FOR KIDS program which repaired bikes and gave them out at local schools to under privileged children. He kept himself busy remodeling pre-World War II homes in South Kelso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck & Anita Klawitter and his sister, Barbara (Klawitter) Sweeney. He is survived by his brother, Dan Klawitter of Kelso; his sister, Adele (Klawitter) Kneipp of Conroe, TX; his nephew, Russell Kneipp; niece, Carla Kneipp; and grand nephew, Freddy Kneipp; and grand nieces, Corinne and Eliza Kneipp.

A funeral mass for family and close friends will be held in October 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Kelso.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck worked with me and was a very good friend. He was a good person!
John Holloway
October 20, 2021
My condolences to Chuck´s family. I worked with Chuck from 1983 till 1996 in the Hydrocarbons Group at Dow. I was Chuck´s supervisor from 1992-96. Chuck was a unique individual, but was very good at his job in Hydrocarbons distribution. I thoroughly enjoyed with Chuck and he was one of those people I could always count on to do his job well. I talked to Chuck several times after he retired and he told me about his charity roles. They fit Chuck to a tee, and utilized his excellent organizational skills. There are a lot of Chuck stories at Dow.
Johnny Masey
Work
October 19, 2021
Our condolences to Chuck´s family. Our family lived next door to Chuck for 15 years and always enjoyed visiting with him and his `babies´. Chuck loved sharing stories of his childhood and sharing his knowledge of trees. We always enjoyed the fruit he would bring us, and would return the favor with jam and cookies. While Chuck could be gruff at times, he truly had a big caring heart and will he missed dearly.
Debra Breidt
Friend
September 24, 2021
