Catherine Mildred Schafer

Nov. 26, 1927 - Sep. 22, 2021

Catherine Schafer, 93, passed away on September 22, 2021 surrounded by her family in the home of her son, William Schafer. She was a longtime member of Longview First Baptist Church.

Catherine was born on November 26, 1927, to Kasper and Eva Bakkala in Kalama. In six grade, they moved to Longview where she attended school until she graduated from RA Long in 1945.

That same year, Catherine was married to her first husband and had two daughters. She lived in Longview and later in California and upon her return began to raise the daughters on her own. In 1951, she was employed by the Longview Fibre Company in the bag division. It was there that she met William Schafer whom she dated for a year and then married in 1953. In 1957, they had a son but Catherine's hard work ethic determined that she would continue working for 33 years while also maintaining a lovely home environment for her family!

Throughout the years, Bill and Catherine enjoyed traveling to cut glass conventions throughout the United States. They also enjoyed numerous other trips to visit relatives in Canada and California. And for years, Catherine enjoyed weekly China painting classes and would not miss her monthly high school class luncheons.

Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother was an immaculate homemaker, marvelous cook, and exceptional hostess. She crocheted innumerable afghans, baked prize winning chocolate pies and cinnamon rolls. Her dinner tables were always enhanced with decorative tablecloths. elegant dishes, crystal, silverware and fresh flowers. Each of Catherine's impressive holiday parties created sweet memories for her family that will last a lifetime. For this, dear "Grami," we thank you.

Catherine is survived by two daughters, Sharon Moe, Cathey Rogers; and a son, William Schafer. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kasper and Eva Bakkala; a husband, William Schafer; a sister, Caroline Mayer; and a brother, Richard Bakkala.

A service will be held on Friday, October 1 at 1:00 at Columbia Funeral Services located at 1105 Maple Street in Longview. A light dessert will follow.