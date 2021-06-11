Menu
Christopher "Scott" Williams
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021

Christopher "Scott" Williams

May 21, 1979 - March 24, 2021

The family of Scott Williams is sad to announce his unexpected passing on March 24 of this year. He leaves behind the most important person in his life, his daughter Cassidy whom he loved with all his heart and her mother Alisha.

He is also survived by parents Dale and Kathy Williams, five siblings, his special person Jeremy and lots of extended family and friends.

We invite everyone who knew Scott to a celebration of his life and potluck on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Riverside Park in Lexington. Please join us and bring your memories to share.

May god bless him and let him enjoy flying with the eagles.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
Riverside Park
Lexington, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry for your lost of Chris he was a good person to hang out
Julie fillo
June 13, 2021
