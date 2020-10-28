Menu
Chuck Anderson

Chuck Anderson

July 2, 1943 - October 19, 2020

Chuck Anderson was a widower of a 44 year marriage to Deborah Anderson. He was born and raised in Franklin, NC and moved with his family to the Northwest. The father of four sons, loved and survived by three sons and daughter in laws, Wade and Imelda Anderson, Craig and Deanna Anderson and Kevin and Sam Anderson. Chuck was blessed with nine amazing grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Chuck was also loved and survived by two sisters and brother in laws, Ann andTravis Burford, Ruby and Chet Lane, a brother and sister in law, Quince and Nancy Anderson, and a brother in law, Lonnie Marks. Chuck Anderson had six other brothers and sisters who have previously passed, JD, Louise, Martha, Jenny, Mary Ellen and Jimmy.

Chuck was a hard working man in his younger years, retiring from Reynolds Aluminum in Longview Wash., where he and Debbie raised their family. He loved NASCAR, fishing, working on cars, gardening, smoked salmon from his brother Quince and ice cold beer. He taught his children to work hard, finish what you start and to do it right or not at all. He loved his family and always did the best he knew

how to do. He will be missed.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
