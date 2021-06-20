Menu
Chuck Wiggins
1928 - 2021
Chuck Wiggins

July 11, 1928 - May 28, 2021

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Charles Henry Wiggins, 92, passed away at his home May 28, 2021, in Bellevue, Wash.

Chuck was born in Lake Crystal, Minn., to Charles and Florence Wiggins on July 11, 1928. Chuck was the 2nd youngest of seven children.

After high school, Chuck enlisted in the Army and spent close to two years in Korea during Korean War. Upon return to the U.S., Chuck married his high school sweetheart Ruby Jones, June 10, 1948. He graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato with a Teaching degree in 1952. He taught English and Industrial Arts for a few years, then went to work for the Weyerhaeuser Company. Chuck was transferred from Minnesota to Cottage Grove, Ore., in 1960, where he worked in wood products operations. He held other management positions in Longview, Tacoma, Everett, and DeQueen, Ark., over the next 30 years, and retired back in Longview in 1985 as Vice President of Southwest Washington.

After retiring from Weyerhaeuser, Chuck purchased NW Motor Service, a small motor shop in Longview. Chuck's son, Rod, came to work with him and upon Chuck's "2nd retirement," Rod purchased the business. Eventually, Rod's son, Spencer, purchased the business and runs it today.

Chuck was a member at of Trinity Lutheran Church until 2013, having served as Church Council president. He also enjoyed singing in the choir. Chuck was also a member of Rotary, Discovery Club, and Jolly Boys at the Longview Country Club. He was past president of the Longview Country Club, past president of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, and a Board member at St. John's Medical Center in Longview. He attended Christ The King Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Wash., from 2013 to 2020.

He enjoyed wood working and you could often see him in his shop in his spare time. He made beautiful furniture and always seemed to have a project he was working on. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed winters in Palm Desert, Calif.

Chuck and Ruby loved to travel, enjoying trips all over the world, but his favorite vacations were cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and many more.

Family was very important to Chuck, and in 2013 he moved to Bellevue, Wash., to be close to his two daughters and their families. He enjoyed spending time with many of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his two daughters, Barb (Pat) McDermott, and Mary Jochum, both of Bellevue, a daughter-in-law, Linda Wiggins of Vancouver, seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Nada Wiggins of Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Wiggins, son, Rod Wiggins, and grandson, Tom Wiggins.

A family service is planned in late June. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or Christ The King Lutheran Church in Bellevue, WA.


I worked with Chuck at Weyerhaeuser. I found him friendly and pleasant to work with. He appreciated work, I did for him and with him. May he RIP.
Pamo Bhatia
Work
July 5, 2021
I had the pleasure of both working with Chuck at weyco & contracting NW Motor Service for many years at Pacific Lamination. Chuck, Rod & Dave Swaghardt were our go to guys on large & small motor service. All we´re great to work with. Chick was a very special person, glad to have known him. Our prayers to the family. Tony Fardell & family.
Tony Fardell
Work
June 21, 2021
