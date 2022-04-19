Clara June (PeeWee) Ottosen

June 13, 1929 - April 6, 2022

Clara, also known as PeeWee, was the fourth of five children born to Frank and Eva Staubinger on June 13, 1929 in Lemmon South Dakota and moved to the NW at the age of nine and was raised in the Castle Rock/Toutle area. She graduated from Toutle Lake High School in 1947 and after graduation she met and married her sweetheart Nels Ottosen and raised 3 boys Ed, Bill and Jim. Unfortunately in 1972 Nels passed so Clara started her career working in local car dealerships for many years. After St Helens erupted she assembled "The Museum of Mt St Helens" at Silver Lake where she met and married Pat Wilkins, 1984-1994.

In 2003 she married Bob Burge. They spent many winters in Arizona snow birding. One of the years they traveled all lower 48 states and she loved to tell stories and show everyone tons of pictures from the trip. She loved playing cards, doing leather crafts and enjoyed finding and creating jewelry..

Clara was preceded in death by her first husband Nels, her parents, sons Ed and Bill, brothers Ray, Matt, Frank Jr, sister Vi, and great grandson Aaron.

She is survived by her husband Bob, step children Jan and Howard(Pam), her son Jim(Vicki), daughter in laws Connie, Sandra and Donna, grandchildren Rick, Willy(Mistie), Joe, Tina, Joanne(Eric), Vanessa(Tyson), Angie(Greg), Clint(Tausha), fourteen great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

If you would like to pay your respects a public viewing will be April 21, 22 10am-5pm and a funeral service April 23 at 11am all held at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service.