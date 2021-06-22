Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence V. Erickson

Clarence V. Erickson

June 25, 1937 - June 8, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Clarence V. Erickson passed away peacefully in his home on June 8, 2021.

Clarence was born on June 25, 1937 in Longview, Washington. He spent his early years there until the age of 17 when he joined the United States Air Force where he served for 26 years.

During his first tour in Okinawa, he met the love of his life, Toyo Kurima. They spent nearly 60 years together raising four sons, Richard, Ronald, William, and Gary.

Clarence is survived by his wife Toyo, their four sons, grandchildren, Alyssa, David, Zakari and Keoni, great-grandchildren, Ben and Miles, his brothers Palmer Edwards and Roy Erickson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please visit this website for the full obituary: https://bartonfuneral.com/2021/06/19/clarence-victor-erickson


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.