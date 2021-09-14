Menu
Clarica "Punk" Parsons
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Clarica "Punk" Parsons

Sept. 6, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2021

Clarica "Punk" Parsons, a Rose Valley gal for 72 years passed away at her home September 9, 2021 at the age of 90.

Punk was born September 6, 1931 to Clarence and Amelia Craner (Tracey). On July 24, 1948 she married her husband, Wilbur (Bill) Parsons in Hoquiam, WA. Together they had 3 children, Billy, Becky, and Bob. After outgrowing their "little" house they built their "forever home" both in Rose Valley. In her earlier years she enjoyed camping with her husband.

After retiring from The Daily News she enjoyed spending evenings at bingo with a can of vitamin R, watching her Mariners and Seahawks, playing cards or going to the casino. She was a social butterfly that enjoyed being with her family and especially her great grandboys.

Punk is survived by 1 sister, RoseMary Palmer of Oakley, ID; 2 sons, Billy Parsons of Longview, WA and Bob Parsons of Kelso, Wa; 4 granddaughters, Charity Gillihan (Andy) of Redmond, OR; Kimmy Newberg (Dale) of Castle Rock, WA; Heidi Parsons of Vancouver, WA; Tiffany Parsons and 1 grandson Brandon Parsons and 3 great grandsons Corbin, Caden and Carter Newberg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Becky Parsons; daughter-in-law, Debbie Parsons; sister, Barbera Haggerty; and special friend, Joe Koth.

A small graveside service will be held Friday September 17, 2021 at the Rose Valley cemetery at 12:30pm.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Rose Valley cemetery
WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I believe that Punky was the longest standing member of the KELSO Eagles Auxiliary. She was a well loved member and will be sorely missed. I'm sure her and Idabelle are playing bingo together again
Georgia Brent
Friend
September 15, 2021
It was an honor to know Punk! What a character she was, the memories of her bring a smile to my face! I know she is resting in peace but my thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones. What a void she has left behind but what a mark she's left too.
Rosie Rodriquez-Gregory
Friend
September 14, 2021
She was a wonderful person have known her for years she played bingo and loved the eagle races and Rainer beer lol we meet her at kelso eagles we used to give her a ride she will be forever in our hearts Rip punky
Kurt & Lori Bunton
September 14, 2021
Punk was a very sweet lady. She always had a smile and loved her family and her great grandsons. She will be missed by everyone who knew her
Susan Gallagher
Friend
September 14, 2021
I loved her so much I´m so sorry I will have to work plus I have been sick and don´t want to pass this on to anyone I hope there will be a video! I will come and pay my respects when I can You and Busia are having happy hour I´m sure rest easy Punk
Tami Sanford
September 14, 2021
