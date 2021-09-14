Clarica "Punk" Parsons

Sept. 6, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2021

Clarica "Punk" Parsons, a Rose Valley gal for 72 years passed away at her home September 9, 2021 at the age of 90.

Punk was born September 6, 1931 to Clarence and Amelia Craner (Tracey). On July 24, 1948 she married her husband, Wilbur (Bill) Parsons in Hoquiam, WA. Together they had 3 children, Billy, Becky, and Bob. After outgrowing their "little" house they built their "forever home" both in Rose Valley. In her earlier years she enjoyed camping with her husband.

After retiring from The Daily News she enjoyed spending evenings at bingo with a can of vitamin R, watching her Mariners and Seahawks, playing cards or going to the casino. She was a social butterfly that enjoyed being with her family and especially her great grandboys.

Punk is survived by 1 sister, RoseMary Palmer of Oakley, ID; 2 sons, Billy Parsons of Longview, WA and Bob Parsons of Kelso, Wa; 4 granddaughters, Charity Gillihan (Andy) of Redmond, OR; Kimmy Newberg (Dale) of Castle Rock, WA; Heidi Parsons of Vancouver, WA; Tiffany Parsons and 1 grandson Brandon Parsons and 3 great grandsons Corbin, Caden and Carter Newberg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Becky Parsons; daughter-in-law, Debbie Parsons; sister, Barbera Haggerty; and special friend, Joe Koth.

A small graveside service will be held Friday September 17, 2021 at the Rose Valley cemetery at 12:30pm.