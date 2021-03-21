Menu
Clark Spahr
FUNERAL HOME
Cattermole Funeral Home - Winlock
203 NW Kerron St.
Winlock, WA

Clark Spahr

passed on: March 9, 2021

Glenn "Clark" Spahr, 74 years young, of Toledo, Wash., passed away March 9, 2021.

Clark grew up in Winlock with his older siblings Elizabeth and Bruce. Clark worked at Fred's Shell, The Army National Guard (9 yrs) and Longview Fibre for 39 years. Clark dedicated 37 years to the Toledo Fire Department as an EMT, Fire Fighter, Chief and Commissioner.

Clark married Lorraine (Meyer) in 1968 and they had two children, Steve (Jacqui) and Sheryl (Michael) and four grandchildren. Lorraine passed away in 2011. Clark later married Maggie (Carroll) in 2013 who survives him at home. Clark has one stepson Marc and two step grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Volunteer Fire Dept Association, PO Box 309, Toledo, WA 98591 to restore Toledo's first fire engine, a 1939 Dodge Convertible.

Please share a memory at cattermolefh.com.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 21, 2021.
