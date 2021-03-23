Consuella Ybarra Durazo Craft Brennan

April 10, 1925 - February 15, 2021

Connie passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the age of 95 in Bellevue, Wash., surrounded by her loved ones.

Born April 10, 1925 to Fredrico Durazo and Margarita Ybarra Durazo in Los Angeles, Calif., Connie grew up in California until she married her first husband, Raymond Craft (deceased). They then moved to Mt. Pleasant, Wash., in 1953 with their two children, Mary Frances and Connie (deceased). Living in Mt. Pleasant, they had two more children, Ramona (Mona) Lee and Cody (deceased). After many years of living in the Mt. Pleasant/Kelso area, Connie moved to Woodland, Wash., with her second husband, David Brennan (deceased) and her two youngest children.

Connie moved to Bellevue in 1998 to be near her family where she lived until her passing. Connie's passion for her family was evident by all the wonderful things she did, primarily cooking Mexican food that they all enjoyed. Everybody always said, "no one makes it like Grandma (as she was always called by everyone)."

Connie will always be remembered as a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Connie was a sharp, talented, caring person with a friendly smile to share with all those surrounding her.

Connie was preceded in death by her four brothers, Manuel, Louis, Gus and Ruben, her son, Cody Craft, and daughter Connie Reel. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Frances Durazo Whitney, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Ramona (Mona) Lee (Thomas) Gobeille of Bellevue, Wash., eight grandchildren, Sabrina Whitney Zimmerman (Dave), Shane Whitney (Monica), John Speed, Brian Waddle, Dustin Wynn, Mercedes Craft Higgins (Dillion), JT and Lucas Gobeille, 11 great-grandchildren, Kayla Carlson Siligia (Sealver), Sierra Carlson, Summer Whitney, Wyatt Whitney, Katie Lynn Speed, Hannah Speed, Maddie Speed, Whitney Waddle, Jessica Wynn, Isaac Wynn, Gabriella Wynn and Oliver Higgins, and three great-great grandchildren, Kayson and Toa Siligia and Emrie Wynn. Connie leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, especially those at her last residence, Sagebrook Assisted Living.

Connie will be forever loved and always missed!

A private memorial service and celebration of Connie's life will be held on August 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Washington State University general scholarship fund.