Curtis Ray Copenhagen

September 22, 1931 - September 30, 2020

Curtis Ray Copenhagen, 89, of Longview, Wash., passed away at home on September 30,2020. Curtis was born on September 22, 1931 to Ruth and Rolla Copenhagen in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Curtis graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, Ore., and went on to attend Lewis and Clark College, graduating in 1955. He joined the AirForce and served during the Korean War era. He was married to Jane Rosemary Copenhagen for 59 years before she preceded him in death.

He worked for 20 years at International Paper/LongBell as Public Relations and Advertising Manager, then worked two years as Longview Chamber of Commerce Director before going to work for Longview Fibre as the Director of Public Affairs. He retired in 2007.

Curtis was outgoing and friendly, he strived for excellence and was very dedicated to his family and work. He was active in many projects that benefited the local community. Curtis was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Mariners. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, photography and classic cars.

Curtis coached Longview Babe Ruth for several years and was an LCC sports booster. He was also a board member for the Columbia Theater of Performing Arts and helped saved the theater from the wrecking ball.

He was a member of the Vestry at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Washington Forest Protection Assoc., Oregon Forest Industries Council, Northwest Pulp and Paper Assoc. and was on the alumni board at Lewis and Clark College.

Curtis is survived by a son, Craig (Kim) Copenhagen; two daughters, Lisa Copenhagen and Carla (Jeff) Copenhagen; a grand daughter, Mari (Jude) Hummel; three grand sons, Lucas Wachs, Jared and Joshua Hummel; nieces, Kim (Martin) Shelman and Meghan (Dave) McKee; nephews, Terry (Cheri) Pedicord, Kirk (Casey) Pedicord and James (Heather) Harris.