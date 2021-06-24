Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Armstrong

July 28, 1952 - May 22, 2021

Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Armstrong was born in Longview, Wash., on July 28, 1952. On September 9, 1952 she was welcomed into her "forever" home with Hank and Colleene Armstrong. Cindy passed away on May 22, 2021 in Longview, after a lengthy illness.

She graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1970 and from LCC in 1972 with an associate's degree. She then attended Central Washington State College and received a music education degree in 1974. She later earned her master's degree from the University of Portland. She taught her first year in Monroe, Wash., and then had a 29 year teaching career in Kelso School District as an elementary music specialist.

Music was a big part of Cindy's life. She taught private flute and piano lessons in her home. She was a former member of the SW Washington Symphony as a flutist. Cindy was a proud member of the Castle Rock Methodist Church Bell Choir.

To distract her from the pain and isolation during the pandemic she started painting rocks and became an avid Scrabble player.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Colleene Armstrong and many special cousins. Family was very important to her. Her dad preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her many beloved feline friends. Cindy was an organ donor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Castle Rock United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday June 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Oregon and Washington, PO Box 15149 Portland, OR 97293 or Paws to Adopt/Humane Society, 909 Columbia Blvd, Longview, WA 98632.