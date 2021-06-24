Menu
Cynthia Lee Armstrong
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Armstrong

July 28, 1952 - May 22, 2021

Cynthia Lee (Cindy) Armstrong was born in Longview, Wash., on July 28, 1952. On September 9, 1952 she was welcomed into her "forever" home with Hank and Colleene Armstrong. Cindy passed away on May 22, 2021 in Longview, after a lengthy illness.

She graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1970 and from LCC in 1972 with an associate's degree. She then attended Central Washington State College and received a music education degree in 1974. She later earned her master's degree from the University of Portland. She taught her first year in Monroe, Wash., and then had a 29 year teaching career in Kelso School District as an elementary music specialist.

Music was a big part of Cindy's life. She taught private flute and piano lessons in her home. She was a former member of the SW Washington Symphony as a flutist. Cindy was a proud member of the Castle Rock Methodist Church Bell Choir.

To distract her from the pain and isolation during the pandemic she started painting rocks and became an avid Scrabble player.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Colleene Armstrong and many special cousins. Family was very important to her. Her dad preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her many beloved feline friends. Cindy was an organ donor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Castle Rock United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday June 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Oregon and Washington, PO Box 15149 Portland, OR 97293 or Paws to Adopt/Humane Society, 909 Columbia Blvd, Longview, WA 98632.


Published by The Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Castle Rock United Methodist Church
WA
We are going to miss you in Bell Choir. Colt will play his flute in memory of you. You have always been such an inspiration to many music lovers including us. Rest in Peace our friend. This bells for you!
Caren, & Colt Teigen
Friend
November 13, 2021
I knew Cindy all through school. She and I would vie for first chair in the flute section for years. Sometimes I´d be first chair sometimes she´s be first chair. She was a very sweet girl. We lost touch after school as so many people do. I´m sorry she had to suffer. Rest in peace Cindy
Nancy Hickman
Friend
July 19, 2021
I got to know Cindy at college and through music. We laughed a lot together and shared many friends. She was a sweet, dear woman with great talent and a beautiful smile. I'm sorry she left so soon.
Kathy Jones
June 30, 2021
You were one of the best, Miss Armstrong. You were my music an choir teacher at Wallace Elementary, then were my son´s music teacher at Butler Acres. Your smile said it all. You have always had a special place in my memories. You will forever live in them.
Lisa
School
June 29, 2021
Best music Teacher and friend!!! The world will not be same without you Miss Armstrong. You will forever be missed
Teresa
Friend
June 26, 2021
RIP Miss Armstrong. Thank you for being my music teacher at Wallace in the 80's.
Janice M
School
June 25, 2021
Cindy was a lovely person. I worked with her at Butler Acres. She always had a smile on her face, even when I know she had health struggles. Sending my sympathies to her mom and family.
Lisa King
Work
June 24, 2021
One of my favorite teachers of all time. She loved music and loved the kids she shared it with. Love you, Ms. Armstrong.
Erin
School
June 24, 2021
I am forever grateful to Miss Armstrong, i went thru a tough time and she helped me thru it when i was in the 6th grade. Rest easy my friend!
Kyra
School
June 24, 2021
