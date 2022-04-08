Daniel Lowell Carter

March 3, 1942 - March 19, 2022

Daniel Lowell Carter, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on March 19th, surrounded by his family.

Born in Longview to Rex and Ellen Carter on March 3rd, 1942, Dan graduated from R.A. Long in 1960 and met his future wife, Mary Mieske, picking strawberries while they were both in high school. They would have been married for 60 years in September of 2022.

Dan was employed by the Longview Fibre Co. for 40 years. In those early years, he worked rotating shifts on the paper machines, but he wanted to spend more time with his family; so he took classes at LCC and became a day-shift journeyman welder. He took great satisfaction in his work in the fabrication shop.

Dan's hobby was cars. He was a walking encyclopedia of automotive and racing knowledge, and several family vacations were scheduled around drag races and car shows. Dan owned and worked on many cars and was especially proud of his '56 Chevy. He also amassed a museum-worthy collection of car photos, models, die casts, and magazines.

In retirement, he loved to play cards with good friends Dave & Sue, watch racing on TV, and root for the Seahawks and Packers.

Dan was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping others as a volunteer for the FISH program.

He was a hard-working and selfless man who will be dearly missed. Dan is survived by his wife Mary; children Wendy, Dan, and Rex; grandchild Autumn Neuenschwander (Kasey); brother David; sister Diane; and many cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful hospice workers who provided such loving care.

Dan was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Gardens on March 26th. A celebration of Dan's life will be held on May 21st at 11:00am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gloria Dei FISH program (PO Box 1020, Kelso, WA 98626) or to PEO Chapter CO, which provides scholarships (contact Mary for information).