Darrel L. Lawson

May 7, 1941 - March 4, 2021

Darrel L. Lawson of Castle Rock, Wash., passed on March 4, 2021. He was born May 7, 1941 in Auburn, Wash., to Ernest and Elizabeth Lawson.

Darrel attended school in Mountain Home, Idaho and graduated in 1959. Soon after, he enlisted in the Army where he became an electrical engineer and worked on many sensitive radar-based projects. When he was discharged he moved to Alaska. He started out managing Pizza Garden for several years, and was then hired on as a surveyor for the State of Alaska. He spent the first part of his career in the villages of Alaska with his friend Doug, surveying the land for all the small airports that are still in use today. It was there that he fell in love with the native culture of Alaska, which can be seen in the art that he enjoyed. The remainder of his 40+ year career was spent working on the Alaskan oil pipeline.

After he retired, he moved back to Idaho for a short time while he found his final home in Castle Rock, Wash. He spent most of his retirement time with his brothers, Chuck and Leonard, and his friends at the Senior Center. He also enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of most Seattle teams, plus Gonzaga basketball and Boise State football. He was such a fan, in fact, that he would travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to watch the Mariners' spring training while visiting his son and daughter-in-law.

Darrel was a wonderful, dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything, and would spend as much time as he could with them. He was always at school plays and soccer games and gave unwavering support to the ones he was close to.

Darrel is survived by his son, Lawrence Lawson, and wife, Dorothy, of Phoenix, Ariz., daughter Gidgette Goldstein of Anchorage, Ala., grandsons Austin Portch of Spokane, Wash., and Trevor Portch of Anchorage, Ala., brothers Charles and Leonard Lawson, with their wives Lotte and Anthea of Longview, Wash., and sister Lillian Nuzum and her husband Jim of Garden City, Kan., along with his extended Alaskan family and 18 nieces and nephews across the country. He was loved, and will be dearly missed, by many.

Services will be at Longview Memorial Park on Saturday, June 5 at 3PM. Darrel's final resting place will be in mausoleum B.