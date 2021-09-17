Daryl George Eaton

June 30, 1943 - Aug. 26, 2021

Daryl George Eaton went home to Jesus on August 26, 2021 at age of 78.

Daryl was born to George and Bernice Eaton on June 30, 1943 in Longview, Washington.

Daryl met his wife, Susan in 1997 at Castle Rock Pharmacy. They married December 5, 1997, and spent 23 wonderful years together.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, Daryl also loved playing guitar, hunting, & fishing. In 2017 he was baptized and continued to have an unwavering faith in God.

Daryl graduated from Kelso high school in 1962. After graduation he joined the Army Reserves and served from June 1962 to April 1970. Over his career he worked for The City of Kelso, Larry Dent Construction, and Rick Sedy logging.

Daryl loved music and played lead guitar and bass for many bands starting in the early 60's, including Baird Creek. He especially loved playing guitar with his sister.

Daryl joins his granddaughter, Emma, in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife Susan, sister Pat (Dick), children, Gina (Darren), Craig, Tony (Melissa), Shanna (Meghan).

His grandchildren, Lily, Isabelle, Kayla, Austin, Shelby, Hunter, Katherine, Crissy, Courtnea, and Gavin. Also several great grandchildren, and more on the way.

Daryl also had many more grandchildren that he considered as his own.

He is preceded in death by his wife Loretta Fox Eaton, his parents and brother Allan.

John 16:22 "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy."

Celebration of life will be September 19th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at

Church of the Way

525 3rd Ave SW

Castle Rock, Wa 98611

Food and fellowship to follow service

Contributions can be made to:

Church of The Way

P.O. Box 817

Castle Rock, WA 98611

Cards can be sent to:

Susan Eaton

P.O. Box 788

Castle Rock, WA 98611