Daryl D. Reagan

April 29, 1925 - Aug. 28, 2021

Daryl Reagan was born April 29, 1925 in Longview, WA, two years after the founding of that city by R.A. Long. Just forty years later at Stanford, he was involved in the planning for SLAC National Laboratory at Stanford, which was brought online in 1966.

He was drafted 1943 to fight in WW II in the Philippines, as a radio field operator, sending signals to resupply ships. When apparently this wasn't working, he learned only later the ships were engaged in the battle of Lingayen Gulf.

Lower Columbia College in Longview gave him credits for his army service. Then by the GI Bill he got his PhD at Stanford in physics, 1955. His thesis advisor was a young Wolfgang K. H. Panofsky, later director of SLAC. At Stanford his legendary professors were WW. Hansen, Edward Ginston, and Frederick Terman, the one who encouraged the startups that became H-P and Varian Associates. Daryl did his thesis work in high-energy physics on the Mark II accelerator, forerunner to SLAC.

Folk dancing, amateur theater and especially the Early Music Singers, specializing in Renaissance and Baroque works, were his special enthusiasms. He met Gertrude (Trudy) King while she was still an undergraduate at Stanford.

It was at the height of the Cold War. He was offered his first job in the weapons program at Livermore developing non-nuclear triggers for atom bombs. He was on leave of absence for two years at an engineering lab in Oxford 1958-59. Returning to his job at Livermore, He opted out of the weapons program, working instead in the Astron Accelerator lab.

He and artist, Trudy King, married in 1959. They soon had two sons, Jeffrey and Russell.

They moved to Palo Alto 1963. Project M (for Monster) was in the planning stages of SLAC. Construction was finished in 1966, on time and under budget! Much to the delight of the team, they got their first signal down the two-mile-long beam tunnel on the first day. In the coming years, they would discover traces of new subatomic particles-more of them than they ever expected, a whole "zoo" of them! At SLAC, he worked on a series of improvements for the focusing and detection of the the high-energy beam that bombarded the hard material targets that produced these results.

He loved bicycling to work, carrying a simple bag lunch.

He was the son of working class parents, His motto: "The way to feel rich is to live beneath your means." The first "furniture" for their first house was a workshop to make built-ins for it, and he assisted Trudy, a member of Gallery House, with her art. Using electronics he put together a high fidelity sound system for his extensive record collection.

Since he loved talking about physics and cosmology, he was a tutor for the rest of the family. Trudy eventually wrote a book that linked art and science. He continued his interest in Early Music by playing in a little recorder ensemble. Family camp-outs, especially in the Yosemite high country, were frequent.

His quick wit lubricated many a work situation and get-together.

After working for SLAC for 30 years, he retired in 1993 at age 68.

At age 88, he began to show signs of dementia, resulting finally in his death by Alzheimer's in 2021 at age 96.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Trudy, and sons Jeffrey and Russell.

Donations in his name may be made to Lower Columbia College.