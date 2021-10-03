David Charles Korsmo

Aug. 12, 1938 - Sept. 21, 2021

David Charles Korsmo passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Dave was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clarence and Ruth Korsmo on August 12, 1938. In 1944, the family moved to a couple of towns in the State of Washington and finally settled in Clatskanie, Oregon in 1946. There, Dave attended school until joining the Air Force in December of 1956. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii until he was Honorably Discharged in December of 1960. In 1961 he left Hawaii moving back to Oregon. In 1965 returned to Clatskanie where he met the love of his life, Kitty CaryleAnne Indermuhle, and they were married on August 23, 1969. On August 24, 2019, they renewed their vows for their 50th wedding anniversary. The two of them shared a love that will surpass the 52 wonderful years they spent together.

Dave spent most of his life working in the woods in some capacity. He was the owner-operator of Dave Korsmo Logging and Trucking (he eventually dropped "logging"). When the logging market was down, he worked for Local 701 Operating Engineers. This led him to do some dredging in Oregon, Washington, California, and Alaska. He also spent time building the dam and fish locks at Cascade Locks, OR. However, his log truck kept calling him back. He loved to drive and continued until 2004 when he had to stop for health reasons.

Dave was a very special man who was treasured by friends and family. He had a big heart and a contagious smile. His fun-loving personality could change the mood in the blink of an eye. Dave had a kindness to him that put people at ease, and if you needed help, he would be there for you day or night. He had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his family. He loved his relatives and was never afraid to show it. He would always embrace them hello and goodbye, because they were never too old to be hugged.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty Korsmo at home in Clatskanie, OR; sister, Marguerite (Jerry) Ogden of Tacoma, WA; daughter, Rachel (Mike) Larreau of Tenino, WA; son, Richard "Charley" (Terry) Korsmo of Fallon, NV; daughter, Marianne (Steve) Baker of Cathlamet, WA; daughter, Melody Clarke of Snohomish, WA; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Korsmo Mowery of Longview, WA; daughter, Melindasue (Sean) Hendrickson of Castle Rock, WA; son, David (Michele) Korsmo of Granite Falls, WA. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Guinevere Burk, Michael Baker, Jamie Larreau, Marissa Baker, Allison "Bug" Baker, Christopher Clarke, Kasen Korsmo Mowery, and Dustin Clarke; his father-in-law, Marvin Indermuhle; his wife's brothers, sisters, and their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Indermuhle; his son John David Korsmo; grandsons Christopher Korsmo and Joshua Brittingham; his grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 2 o'clock at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview. Everyone is welcome, the family respectfully asks attendees to wear masks for the protection of our elderly and vulnerable loved ones who will also be in attendance.

In lui of flowers a Dave Korsmo Memorial Fund has been set up at Red Canoe Credit Union, PO Box 3020, Longview, WA 98632.