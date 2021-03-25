David LeRoy Oswald

January 4, 1940 - March 13, 2021

David LeRoy Oswald passed away unexpectedly at home on March 13, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1940 in Dubuque, Iowa to LeRoy and Eileen Oswald. He moved to the northwest when he was stationed at McChord Air Force Base.

He resided in Longview for 60 years working at Weyerhauser and retired from Reynolds Aluminum in 2001. He umpired in the local area for 52 years. He did community services as a member of the Kelso Elks and was also the Exalted Ruler 1995-1996.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Columbia Umpires Association, 3803 Gardenia St. Longview, WA 98632.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Kelso/Longview Elks at 900 Ash Street, Kelso, WA 98626. Phone 360-425-1482.

