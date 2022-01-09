David Duane Spencer

May 18, 1962 - Jan. 2, 2022

David Duane Spencer born May 18th, 1962, passed away in his home on January 2nd at age 59. Dave was a loving husband, son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to so many. He was a lifelong resident of Washington. He is survived by his parents Thomas and Phyllis Spencer, three brothers Tom Jr.(Cheryl), Tim (Annette), and Tony(Tammy). His wife Sharon, three children through a previous marriage to Valerie Spencer; Candice(Brice Shelton), Crystal(Ryan Hottell), and David Spencer. Five grandchildren, close extended relatives, and many others he loved as his family.

Dave was well known for his artistry in autobody work and painting, as well as his superior driving skill, being sought after for his mastery in dump truck driving. He took pride in everything he did, he aimed to please those he loved, and joked with all his heart. He had a deep passion and connection to the outdoors being an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. His forever love and care for his family, fast cars, motorcycles, animals of all kinds, rock and roll, and art of joking will be deeply missed.

Celebration of life followed by inurnment to be held on February 5th, 2022 at 10:00am at Longview Memorial Park.