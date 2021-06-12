Menu
Dean Wesley Carriker
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021

Dean Wesley Carriker

October 6, 1977 - June 1, 2021

On Tuesday June 1, 2021, Longview resident Dean W. Carriker passed away at home.

Dean was a kind, witty, hardworking man with a love and passion for hunting, fishing, and country/ 80's rock music. All who knew him loved him and knew they were loved by him. His spontaneity and humor kept everyone entertained. Every life he touched was irrevocably changed for the better and he will be forever missed.

Dean is survived by his soulmate and wife Chandra Carriker, four sons, Skyler, Dean Jr., Shae and Sediah, a daughter, Alainna and two grandchildren Kayden and Colton.

Dean is survived by his mother Donna Carriker, father Dan White, twin brother Danny (Candace) Carriker, an older sister Lillian Carriker, six nephews, six nieces, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa White. Grandma and Grandpa Murray. His son Anthony Hite, Uncle Benny White, Cousins Bouch Dills, Chuke Dills and Bobbi Jo Dills.

Dean's memorial service will be held at Family Faith Christian Center in Longview on Saturday, June 19 at 2pm.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Family Faith Christian Center
Longview, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I love and miss you brother
Dan carriker
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Spencer Victorino
Friend
June 16, 2021
Love you cousin. I'm just lost in words right now. Just doesn't seem real.
Kay White
Family
June 13, 2021
