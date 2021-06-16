Menu
Deborah and Kurt Swanson

Kurt A. Swanson of Kelso, Wash., passed away on June 2, 2021, he was born on June 16, 1963. His wife, Deborah L. Swanson, preceded him in death on January 1, 2021, she was born on February 29, 1964.

Kurt was raised in Fridley, Minn., and Deborah in Southern California. They met at a YWAM (Youth With A Mission) summer camp. The couple were married on June 5, 1999. They never had children of their own.

After relocating to the Pacific Northwest, Kurt was a longtime employee at Foster Farms in Kelso, Wash. Deborah had been disabled for many years. Kurt is survived by his brothers, Karl and Keith Swanson from Minn. Deborah is survived by her father and mother, Charles and Joyce Smith of Cathlamet, Wash., and her sister, Shannon Smith, husband David, niece and nephew, Mary and Alan Smith of Peoria, Ariz.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 16, 2021.
