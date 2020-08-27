Debra Elaine Wend

September 12, 1953 - August 21, 2020

Debra Elaine Wend, 66, died peacefully at Canterbury Gardens on August 21, 2020.

Debra was born on September 12, 1953 to Warren "Duane" and Dolores Wend of Longview, Wash.

Debra graduated from Kelso High School in 1971 and worked various jobs in the Longview area before moving to St. Helens, Ore., in 1984, where she worked at the St. Helens Police Department for 30 years. She started as a dispatcher and then became a police specialist before working on the narcotics team and retiring in 2014 . Debra enjoyed volunteering and putting on various safety events within the St. Helens community. In her free time she enjoyed clam digging, pinochle, and spending time with her family and dogs.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Mae Wend (2014). She is survived by her father, Duane Wend, her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Tom Hughes, her two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle Wend, and Melody and Bob Gibson, her niece, Sara Hogarth, and their respective families.

Debra will be laid to rest at Longview Memorial Park, August 28 at 11 a.m., during a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.