Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dene Huntington Merritt
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021

Dene Huntington Merritt

August 22, 1964 - May 12, 2021

Dene was born in Gold Beach, Ore. His parents were Verna L. (Huntington) and Donald R. Merritt. He and the family moved to Castle Rock, Wash., in 1968 and he attended Castle Rock schools, graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1982. Dene married Allyson Goodrich in 1997 and together they had Spencer.

Dene loved all kinds of cars, enjoyed car and motorcycle races, had a passion for fishing and camping and Black Sabbath. He had a dry sense of humor and he made everyone laugh, spending many hours around the campfire.

Surviving him are his wife Allyson and son Spencer, brothers Gary McVicker, Donald R. Merritt Jr. and sister, Teri Schlosser.

A celebration of life will be held June 19 at 1:00, at 440 29th Ave in Longview, this will be a potluck. Please call Kris 360-636-2949 or Don 360-518-2162.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
440 29th Ave
Longview, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.