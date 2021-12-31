Menu
Diana Kay Reed Johnson
1957 - 2021
Aug. 28, 1957 - Dec. 1, 2021

Diana Kay Reed Johnson, daughter of Darwin Reed (deceased) and R. Janet Miller (deceased) was born Nov. 28, 1957 in Longview, WA and died Dec. 1, 2021 at her daughter's home in Milwaukee, Oregon. Diana lived a very colorful life of which her family and friends are very aware.

For many years she has been in terrible health and now her suffering if over. She is survived by her 3 children; Bradley Johnson, Thomas Gourley, Danielle (Steven) Cade; 4 grandchildren Liberty, Hannah, Elizabeth, and Cecelia; a brother, Darren Reed; a sister, Debra (James) Hamilton; Aunt Wanda (Richard) McCaine; stepmother, Mona Reed; and numerous other family members and many friends and acquaintances.

A celebration of life will be held 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave., Longview, WA. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bristol Hospice, 10365 SE Sunnyside Rd., Suite 340, Clackamas, OR 97015.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Faith Family Christian Center
2203 38th Ave., Longview, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May condolences to the family.. Prayers & Positivity to all..
Lisa Jansen
January 10, 2022
So sorry Debbie... After it all: We need to re connect. I will be there. Harley
Harley Brown
Family
January 3, 2022
