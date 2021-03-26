Dianne Kay Bachmeier

August 10, 1942 - February 3, 2021

Dianne was born to John and Barbara Bachmeier, and was the oldest of five children.

Dianne was a prodigious reader and music aficionado, being especially fond of the literary classics and of classical and opera music. Dianne was also a "jet-setter" at heart, and fed this passion by traveling to numerous European countries, Australia and Hong Kong to name just a few of her destinations. Another of her passions was writing, which led her to become a columnist for the Chinook Observer in Long Beach, Wash., where she was known for her sharp wit and incisive commentary about local and regional affairs.

The accomplishment for which Dianne was perhaps most proud of was her role in helping to found Camp Victory in 1990. Camp Victory, located in Ocean Park, Wash., is a non-profit camp for child survivors of sexual abuse which continues to provide a sense of community and healing for children to this day.

Dianne was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Michael, and is survived by her sisters Pam and Jo Ann, as well as her children Gregory, Bradley and Kelly.

A graveside service is planned for this summer at her burial site at Grand Mound Cemetery in Rochester, Wash. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Victory in Dianne's name by contacting [email protected]