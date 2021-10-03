Menu
Donald J. Boultinghouse
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021

Donald J. Boultinghouse

Feb. 1, 1968 - Sep. 20. 2021

Don Boultinghouse is survived by his wife, Becki Boultinghouse; his children: Kaylee, Bethany (Jason) Dawson, Jeremiah (Alicia) Van. His parents: Carl (Kathy) Boultinghouse, Pat (Terry) Alsteen. His siblings: Debbie (Bob) Pierce, Dale (Amy) Boultinghouse, Terrina (Greg) Plett, Tannette (John) Scully. His 5 grandchildren: Sol, Emilia, Chase, Paisley, and Sierra. As well as his brothers-in-law: Tim (Glenita) Johnson, and Steve Johnson. His nieces and nephews: Colin, Cora, Jaycee, Megan, Shaylynn, Adrianne, Jessica, Justin, Damian, Dallion, and Shawn. Finally, our life-giving friend, Sherri Loveland.

Don was preceded in death by his half-brother, Rick.

Don grew up in the Kelso area. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1986. He attended Lower Columbia College.

In Don's life, he faced many medical hardships, but he did not let those hardships hold him back from living his life to the fullest. Throughout his time, he built many friendships, changed, and saved many lives, and loved many deeply. None as much as wife, Becki. Their love for one another was extraordinary and all who were able to witness it knew how blessed that relationship was.

Throughout Don's life he chose to spend his days changing others' lives. For 15 years he worked at Compass Solutions where he spent his time reaching out to companies and creating jobs for special needs adults. He worked tirelessly to support those who faced greater challenges in life than most. Don's heart for others shined through his life and through his work.

To add onto his life changing work, he furthered his love for others by spending 28 years teaching CPR and First Aid classes. He was passionate about saving others lives and throughout his time as a CPR instructor, he did just that. Even further, he was instrumental in getting AED machines put into Sherriff vehicles in Cowlitz County. In addition to his work and time as a CPR instructor, Don was heavily involved in the Special Olympics here in Cowlitz County. He helped organize many fundraisers and events. He supported his daughter Kaylee on the cheer, and soccer team. His kindness and graciousness within the Special Olympics touched many hearts.

On his off time, Don loved to spend his time with his family and friends at Cowlitz Timber Trails. It was a place for years that he spent many happy days with the people closest to him. Don also loved to go hunting, fishing, playing poker, and spending quality time with his family.

It is apparent that in all outlets of Don's life, it was spent serving others. He changed and saved lives day in and out. Don brought joy, laughter, and deep love to all who surrounded him. Our beloved Don is with his Lord and Savior. The void left in our lives will never be filled, but we feel so blessed to have shared in all parts of his 53 years of life.

Due to COVID a closed memorial service was held on October 2nd, 2021.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
my heart is sad today my best friend is gone his friend ship will always be part of my life he has taught me alot of things in life how to be my self
david palmer
Friend
October 8, 2021
I really thought Don would pull out another miracle ! My heart goes out to his family , close friends and all the people who Don has touched . What a loss to his family and the community he served ! Just today I was thinking about covering a travel trailer .. I was saddened because my first thought was Don ! He would know, because he did ! I know your not resting Don! Your with your Buddy Curtis Thomason , pulling off all kinds of crazy pranks ! You certainly are missed .. by all you knew !
Brenda Garten
October 7, 2021
Becki, Please accept my sincere condolences at the passing of your extraordinary husband Don. He indeed touched so many lives with his strength, quiet grace, zest for life and disregard for attention and accolades. I pray that you and your family find joy in memories of happier times.
Heidi L. Hodge, MD
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed visiting with Don though-out the years as he graduated with daughter and niece. Carl sympathy to all your family
Linda Waterman
Friend
October 5, 2021
Don was one of a kind. We knew each other from school but every time we saw each other there were smiles. He fought and won many battles. My heart and thoughts are with his family during this heartbreaking time. RIP Don you will be missed and remembered.
Lisa Alexander
School
October 5, 2021
My love and prayers are with you and Kaylee
Carolyn wenner
October 3, 2021
Hugs to you Becky. He was a great man and a good friend.
Diane Larson
October 3, 2021
Don was a great guy to know. So very sorry for your loss
Cindy Fowler jacobson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Becki and Kaylee, I´m so sorry to read about your husband and dad. May the arms of our lord wrap around you and comfort you during this time.
Debbi Hauck
October 3, 2021
