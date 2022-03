For Diane and Don Jr. I am in California not able to attend but I would like to say a few words. I have loved both of your parents and also both of you since we were so young. Diane - your Daddy made you a playhouse that was so awesome and we had so much fun in it. Don Jr. Thanks for being a great big brother (I'm sure it's because of the influence of your father). So much fun having you be the river monster in the Toutle. You might not remember that but I do

jan campbell Friend September 26, 2021