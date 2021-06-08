Menu
Donna Mae Norton
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Donna Mae Norton

October 21, 1932 - June 1, 2021

Donna Mae Norton, 88, a longtime resident of Longview Wash., passed away on June 1, 2021 in Puyallup, Wash.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Norton, and daughter Teri Walker. She is survived by son Tom and daughter-in-law Debra, and son Ty and daughter-in-law Millie. Donna was blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Service
10:00a.m.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
WA
Funeral services provided by:
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
Our love and sympathy to your family and friends. You will always be remembered as a treasured friend and classmate who will be missed. I'm saddened that I will not be able to attend the memorial service due to my "dialysis" treatment at that time. God bless you and your family. Dick & Judi Peters
Dick & Judi Peters
School
June 9, 2021
