Donna Mae Norton

October 21, 1932 - June 1, 2021

Donna Mae Norton, 88, a longtime resident of Longview Wash., passed away on June 1, 2021 in Puyallup, Wash.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Norton, and daughter Teri Walker. She is survived by son Tom and daughter-in-law Debra, and son Ty and daughter-in-law Millie. Donna was blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.